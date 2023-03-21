Yvonne Beverly Schmelebeck
Yvonne Beverly Schmelebeck, age 87, passed away March 17, 2023, at her residence. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
David Stanley Stipe
Ronan - David Stanley Stipe, age 66, passed away March 18, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Medical Center, Polson. Arrangements are under the care of Shrider-Thompson Funeral Home and Crematory.
Myrna Jean Price
MISSOULA ~ Myrna Jean Price, 81, of Missoula, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Rosetta Assisted Living in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.
Doreen M. Pace
Hamilton - Doreen M. Pace, 95, passed away in the afternoon, Saturday, March 18, 2023, at her son's residence in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com
Julie Marie Butler
Julie Marie Butler of Nampa, Idaho, passed away at 68 on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.