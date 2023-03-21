Yvonne Beverly Schmelebeck

Yvonne Beverly Schmelebeck, age 87, passed away March 17, 2023, at her residence. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

David Stanley Stipe

Ronan - David Stanley Stipe, age 66, passed away March 18, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Medical Center, Polson. Arrangements are under the care of Shrider-Thompson Funeral Home and Crematory.

Myrna Jean Price

MISSOULA ~ Myrna Jean Price, 81, of Missoula, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Rosetta Assisted Living in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.

Doreen M. Pace

Hamilton - Doreen M. Pace, 95, passed away in the afternoon, Saturday, March 18, 2023, at her son's residence in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com

Julie Marie Butler

Julie Marie Butler of Nampa, Idaho, passed away at 68 on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.