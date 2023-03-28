Dale D. Thompson

MISSOULA ~ Dale D. Thompson, 89, of Missoula, passed away Friday, March 24, 2023 at Community Medical Center in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.

Carole J. Bowman

Hamilton - Carole J. Bowman, 82, passed away in the morning, Saturday, March 25, 2023, with family at her bedside, at the Discovery Care Centre in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com

Arthur "Art" Lealtad

Stevensville - Arthur "Art" Lealtad, 94, formery of Missoula and Lincoln Montana, passed away in the morning, Saturday, March 25, 2023, with his caregiver Kathryn by his side at the Living Centre in Stevensville. Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com

Lawrence “Lyle” Mitchum

Lawrence “Lyle” Mitchum, 81, of Missoula passed away Friday, March 24, 2023 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Rubert Arden Bentley

Ronan – Rubert Arden Bentley, age 85, passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023 at his residence. Graveside services for Rubert are being held privately by the family. Arrangements are under the care of Shrider – Thompson Funeral Home.