Kenneth “Kenny” Lewis Ashcroft

Kenneth “Kenny” Lewis Ashcroft, 32, of Seeley Lake, MT, passed away on March 3, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory, Missoula.

Andrea Renee Schlueter

Andrea Renee Schlueter (Nee: Farlin), 57, of Potomac, Montana, passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital following a valiant fight with cancer. Arrangements are under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory, Missoula.

Alice R. Ryan

Alice R. Ryan, 87, passed away on March 4, 2023. Traditional funeral arrangements are being handled by Foster Funeral Home.

Mary L. Barnett

MISSOULA ~ Mary L. Barnett, 81, of Missoula, passed away Friday, March 3, 2023 at Community Medical Center in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.