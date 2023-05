MISSOULA — Carla R. Johnson, 80, of Missoula passed away on Wednesday, May 10. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

MISSOULA — Jeffrey Kenneth Matt, Sr., 50, of Missoula, passed away Thursday, May 11 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.