Harry E. Meverden
STEVENSVILLE — Harry E. Meverden, 87, of Stevensville passed away Thursday, April 27 at Bitterroot Health Daly Hospital of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Paul Moomaw, PhD
MISSOULA — Paul Moomaw, Ph.D., 84, passed away in the night, Friday, April 28 at the Missoula Health and Rehab Center in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are honored to care for Mr. Moomaw. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
People are also reading…
Daniel J. "Dan" Szudajski
MISSOULA — Daniel J. "Dan" Szudajski, 73, passed away in the afternoon, Monday, April 24 at the family residence in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are honored to care for Mr. Szudajski. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.