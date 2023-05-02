Harry E. Meverden

STEVENSVILLE — Harry E. Meverden, 87, of Stevensville passed away Thursday, April 27 at Bitterroot Health Daly Hospital of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Paul Moomaw, PhD

MISSOULA — Paul Moomaw, Ph.D., 84, passed away in the night, Friday, April 28 at the Missoula Health and Rehab Center in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are honored to care for Mr. Moomaw. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Daniel J. "Dan" Szudajski

MISSOULA — Daniel J. "Dan" Szudajski, 73, passed away in the afternoon, Monday, April 24 at the family residence in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are honored to care for Mr. Szudajski. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.