James H. "Jim" Cothern

DARBY/WEST FORK — James H. "Jim" Cothern, 92, passed away in the morning, Saturday, May 20 surrounded by family and friends at the family residence. Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are honored to care for Mr. James H. Cothern. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Joann Schoonover Sagmiller

POLSON — Joann Schoonover Sagmiller, age 83, passed away on Friday, May 19 at Missoula Health and Rehabilitation Center. There will be no services at Joann’s request. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Elisa Marie Steele

HAMILTON — Elisa Marie Steele, 58, passed away in the evening, Saturday, May 20 in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are honored to care for Ms. Elisa Marie Steele. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Judythe M. Burback

MISSOULA — Judythe M. Burback, 85, of Missoula, passed away Sunday, May 21 at Bee Hive Homes of Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.