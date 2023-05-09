Edwin F. Holmquist

HAMILTON — Edwin F. Holmquist, 88, of Hamilton, passed away Sunday, May 7 at his home of natural causes. Services are pending and will be announced. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Peggy S. Ratcheson

HAMILTON — Peggy S. Ratcheson, 80, of Hamilton, passed away Saturday, May 6 at her home of natural causes. Services are pending and will be announced. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Lynwood "Lynn" Gordon

HAMILTON — Lynwood "Lynn" Gordon, 87, of Hamilton, passed away Saturday, May 6 at his home of natural causes. Services are pending and will be announced. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Josephine R. Marcelino

HAMILTON — Josephine R. Marcelino, 82, of Hamilton, passed away Saturday, May 6 at her home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Lucinda "Lucy" Clare

VICTOR — Lucinda "Lucy" Clare, 62, of Victor, passed away Friday, May 5 at home with her family at her side. Arrangements are under the care of Daly-Leach Chapel.

Daniel Frank Gerhardt

RONAN — Daniel Frank Gerhardt, age 62, passed away on Friday, May 5 at St. Luke Community Hospital in Ronan. Services for Daniel are pending. Arrangements are under the care of Shrider – Thompson Funeral Home.

Albert Borgman

MISSOULA — Albert Borgman, 85, of Missoula, passed away Sunday, May 7 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.