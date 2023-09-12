Andrew P. Burroughs

STEVENSVILLE — Andrew P. Burroughs, 50, of Stevensville, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Hank Erickson

Hank Erickson, 76, passed away on Sept. 7, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Robert 'Bob' Knight

Robert “Bob” Knight, 78, of Missoula passed away Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Robert C. 'Bob' Smith

STEVENSVILLE — Robert C. "Bob" Smith, 79, formerly of Victor, passed away in the afternoon, Friday, Sep. 8, 2023, at The Living Centre in Stevensville. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com.