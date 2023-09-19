Kelly Skinner

MISSOULA — Kelly Skinner-Murray, 61, of Missoula, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory of Missoula.

James W. Pickens

MISSOULA — James W. Pickens, 88, of Missoula passed away on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. For service information and obituary, please visit www.sunsetfuneralhomecemetery.com.

Frances “Frankie” Flaherty

MISSOULA — Frances “Frankie” Flaherty, 68, of Missoula passed away in San Diego, California, on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2023. Services are pending and are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.