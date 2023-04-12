Robert A. Gillespie

DARBY - Robert A. Gillespie, age 88 of Darby, passed away Thursday, April 6, 2023 at the Granite County Medical Center. Arrangements are under the care of Daly-Leach Chapel.

E. Glenn Larson

E. Glenn Larson, 97, passed away while sleeping, in the morning, Sunday, April 9, 2023, at The Village Senior Residence in Missoula. A memorial service at the Blessed Trinity Catholic Church will be announced as soon as arrangements are made. Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Glenn T. Donlea

HAMILTON - Glenn T. Donlea, 70, of Hamilton passed away Monday, April 10, 2023 at his home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Timothy Bitz

Timothy Francis Bitz, 80, of Denton, passed away in Lewistown, Saturday, April 8, 2023. At his request there will not be any services; cremation has taken place. Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Timothy’s family and friends can share memories and condolences at creelfuneralhome.com.

John Van Hoozen

John Van Hoozen, 53, of Missoula passed away Thursday, April 6, 2023 after a battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease at his group home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Susan C. Hancock

Susan C. Hancock, 72, of Missoula, passed away on April 8, 2023 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Bette J. Bedey

HAMILTON - Bette J. Bedey, 87 of Hamilton passed away Monday, April 10, 2023 at the BeeHive Homes in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.