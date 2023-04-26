Larry Wayne Jones
Larry Wayne Jones, 74, of Missoula, passed away Monday, April 24, 2023 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.
Shirley May Holden
Shirley May Holden, 93, of Missoula, passed away Friday, April 21, 2023 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.
Norman H. Courchesne
HAMILTON – Norman H. Courchesne, age 85 of Hamilton, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Daly-Leach Chapel.
Rita M. Baumgardner
Rita M. Baumgardner, 87, of Missoula, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at BeeHive Homes of Missoula following a period of declining health. Services are under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory, Missoula.
Lloyd L. "Buzz" Greenup
HAMILTON – Lloyd L. "Buzz" Greenup, age 77 of Hamilton, passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Daly-Leach Chapel.
Steven G. Brawley
CORVALLIS – Steven G. Brawley, 68, of Corvallis passed away Thursday, April 20, 2023 at his home of natural causes. Services are pending and will be announced by the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Edward “Eddie” P. Wasinger
Edward “Eddie” P. Wasinger, 91, of Lolo, passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.