James “Jim” J. Loran, 80, native Missoulian, died on Friday, March 31, 2023, at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Services are under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.

CORVALLIS - Joeleen E. Keating, 76, of Corvallis passed away Sunday, April 2, 2023 at her home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.