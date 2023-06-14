Calvin J. Miller

Calvin J. Miller, 37, of Spokane Valley, WA, died Friday, June 9, 2023 near Riggins. Arrangements are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville.

Dakota L. Miller

Dakota L. Miller, 17, of Spokane Valley, WA, died Friday, June 9, 2023 near Riggins. Arrangements are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville.

Jack A. Miller

Jack A. Miller, 10, of Spokane Valley, WA, died Friday, June 9, 2023 near Riggins. Arrangements are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville.

Delilah J. Miller

Delilah J. Miller, 8, of Spokane Valley, WA, died Friday, June 9, 2023 near Riggins. Arrangements are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville.

Sandra K. Carroll

Sandra K. Carroll, 78, of Missoula, passed away Saturday, June 10, 2023 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.