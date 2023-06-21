Death Notices for Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Jun 21, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save John F. KeenanDARBY — John F. Keenan, Jr, 83, of Darby, passed away Monday, June 19 at his home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel. 0 Comments You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Garbage wars: Battle over Missoula's trash gets 'ugly' Due to a battle between the two garbage hauling companies, 13,000 tons of Missoula's trash have to go over a mountain pass to Helena every month. Rising rents: Missoula couple's $700 shock illustrates larger issue A Missoula couple were recently shocked when a new landlord raised rent by over $700 a month on their apartment and won't let them keep living there. Jury: Missoula man killed wife in 2021 county case After about four hours of deliberation, a Missoula jury found Staryal Johnston, 34, guilty of one count of deliberate homicide and one count o… Robert Plant, Alison Kraus concert canceled The Robert Plant and Alison Krauss performance scheduled for Tuesday night, June 20 at the Kettlehouse Amphitheater near Missoula has been canceled. Montana population trends: New neighbors from Arizona “Many rural areas that gained domestic migrants during the pandemic saw those gains slow or reverse completely."