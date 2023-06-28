Shirley J. Wolff, 81, of Missoula, passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Edgewood Vista following a period of declining health. Arrangements are under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home, Missoula. Condolences may be left for the family at gardencityfh.com
Death Notices for Wednesday, June 28, 2023
