Joseph Anthony Pietro

MISSOULA ~ Joseph Anthony Pietro, 85, of Missoula, passed away Sunday, March 12, 2023 at Village Health and Rehabilitation in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.

Debra Ann Moraca

MISSOULA ~ Debra Ann Moraca, 64, of Missoula, passed away Sunday, March 12, 2023 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.

Dean George Biesemeyer

Ronan - Dean George Biesemeyer, age 90, passed away March 1, 2023, at his home in Ronan. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Dorothy Maples

Missoula - Dorothy Maples, 96, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023 at the Riverside Care Center in Missoula. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com

Glen E. Neville

Glen E. Neville, 85, of Superior, Montana, passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.