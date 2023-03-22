Gary D. Noah
Gary D. Noah, 77, of Missoula, passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Village Health and Rehab of Missoula. Services are under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.
Walter “Stan” Bates
Walter “Stan” Bates, 77, of Florence, passed away suddenly on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory, Missoula.
Barbara Evans
Barbara Evans (Ret. Missoula County Commissioner), 88, of Missoula passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Village Heath and Rehabilitation. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home of Missoula.
Maureen (Renee) Householder
Maureen (Renee) Householder, 78 of Missoula passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Saint Patrick’s Providence Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home of Missoula.