Jean E. Rock-Tucker

Jean E. Rock-Tucker, 92, of Missoula, passed away on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Arrangements have been cared for by Just Cremation Montana.

David William Meurer

David William Meurer, 56, of Missoula passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023 at his home surrounded by family. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Geraldine (Pfau) Hill

Geraldine (Pfau) Hill, 83, of Missoula, formerly of Stevensville, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023 with family at her side at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.