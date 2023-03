Charles “Butch” Wemple

Charles “Butch” Wemple, 81, of Missoula, Montana, passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Linda J. Price

Linda J. Price, 74, of Polson, Montana, passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Helen Jean Stoltz

Victor - Helen Jean Stoltz, 82, passed away Thursday, March 2, 2023 at St. Patrick's Hospital in Missoula. Whitesitt Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Gene Smith

Gene Smith, 90, of Missoula passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023 surrounded by family at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.