Death Notices for Wednesday, May 10, 2023 May 10, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ruby Neiffer CookRuby Neiffer Cook, 82, of Missoula, passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana. 0 Comments You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags The Press Law Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Teenager missing in Glacier National Park He was last heard from on Friday afternoon and was thought to start his hike at Huckleberry Tail around noon that day. UPDATED: Human remains found in Gold Creek area; body ID'd as missing man Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks employees were conducting research in the area when they stumbled on several pieces of women’s clothing. Indigenous summer market to kick off in Missoula The market will begin May 13 and will take place every second and fourth Saturday through August. Before setting himself ablaze, Jason Long sent his mother a tender text: 'I love you, good bye.' “He wasn’t just a body. He wasn’t just some random guy. He was loved. I loved him so much,” said his mother. Missoula parking mandates confound council The ensuing discussion hinged around the questions of whether less parking would create more housing and, in turn, a more equitable community.