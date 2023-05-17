Mildred Flora "Millie" Brown

Mildred Flora "Millie" Brown passed away in Forsyth, on May 6, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. Brundage Funeral Home is serving the family.

Patricia L. Bleecker

HAMILTON - Patricia L. Bleecker, 94, of Hamilton passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023 at Kathy's Place in Florence. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Carolyn W. Treichel

Carolyn W. Treichel, 87, of Missoula, passed away May 11, 2023 at Saint Patrick’s Hospital in Missoula. Carolyn’s famous quote, “I lived a great life!” Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory of Missoula. sunsetfuneralhomecemetery.com

E. Barbara Strigh

CORVALLIS - E. Barbara Strigh, 92, passed away early in the morning, Sunday, May 14, 2023, at the Living Center in Stevensville. Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are honored to care for Mrs. Strigh. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

William Clinkenbeard, “Dean”

William Clinkenbeard, “Dean,” 82, of Missoula, passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.