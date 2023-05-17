Antonio (Tony) Molina Jr.

Antonio (Tony) Molina Jr. of Hamilton, Montana passed away Sunday April 30, 2023. The “Tony Molina Jr. Memorial Fund” has been established at the Hamilton Trails West Bank. Donations will support a project at the Hamilton Whittecar Rifle and Pistol Range which Tony so loved.

Patricia L. Bleecker

HAMILTON - Patricia L. Bleecker, 94, of Hamilton passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023 at Kathy's Place in Florence. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

E. Barbara Strigh

Corvallis - E. Barbara Strigh, 92, passed away early in the morning, Sunday, May 14, 2023, at the Living Center in Stevensville. Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are honored to care for Mrs. Strigh. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com

Dorothy A. Brubaker

Stevensville - Dorothy A. Brubaker, 85, passed away Monday, May 15, 2023 at he home in Stevensville surrounded by family. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com