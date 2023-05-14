Kent E. "Dan" Daniels

Kent E. "Dan" Daniels, 83, of Florence, passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at his residence under the care of hospice. Arrangements are under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home, Missoula. Condolences for the family may be left at gardencityfh.com

Joyce L. Flansburg

Joyce L. Flansburg, 83, of Missoula, passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory, condolences may be left at gardencityfh.com

Auline T. Stahl

Auline T. Stahl, 96, of Missoula passed away Thursday May 11, 2023. Surrounded by family. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Gardens, Sunsetfuneralhome.com.