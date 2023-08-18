City leaders in Missoula have finally selected a development team that will get exclusive rights to conduct public engagement and determine how to redevelop the site of the old Missoula Public Library and the entire downtown block of land upon which it sits.

On Wednesday, the city announced it has selected two companies, deChase Miksis of Boise and Edlen & Co. of Portland, to lead the decisions on what to build at the site. "The selected team and their vision for the site aligns really well with the city's goals," said Mayor Jordan Hess. "The team has successfully developed infill, mixed-use projects in several markets, utilizing innovative partnerships and financing strategies. Their experience and expertise developing workforce housing and a strong commitment to community and local partner engagement is a great match for the site."

In 2019, local businessman and philanthropist Terry Payne and his family donated the block of land, at 300 E. Main in downtown Missoula, to the city. The Downtown Master Plan identified several potential uses for the site, including mixed-income residential, nonprofit and general office space, a child care facility, a downtown grocery store and structured parking. Now, four years and a global pandemic after the city received the site, a search conducted by the Missoula Economic Partnership led to the two companies getting picked for the job. It hasn't been determined if the city will sell, lease or retain ownership of the land underneath the aging former library building.

"Through this intensive vetting process, we looked at the track record of each of these development firms in conjunction with their vision for the Payne block site," explained Julie Lacey, economic development director at the MEP. "Each development team presented exciting ideas and we look forward to potentially partnering with them on other projects in Missoula. Our mission, in this case, was to find a partner that would help the city reach as many of its goals as possible and make the most of this generous donation."

She said the two firms were chosen in part for their experience developing urban mixed-income and mixed-use projects, including housing units for both rental and sale.

Jill Sherman, a principal at Edlen & Co., said her firm recently worked with the Boise city government on the creation of 48 units of workforce housing in the downtown area of Boise. Called "17th and Idaho," the building is deed-restricted for people earning 100% of Area Median Income. The company also built a building that houses a Whole Foods grocery store in Portland.

Dean Pape, a principal at de-Chase Miksis, said his team has worked with Sherman's team on housing and commercial projects. He said some of their buildings have included dozens of housing units set aside for people earning as low as 30% of Area Median Income and other projects are limited for those earning 60% or below.

He and Sherman both said they're excited to be a part of the Missoula project because there is no set blueprint for what the community wants to see there.

He said that instead of coming to Missoula with a "painted picture already," they're coming to town to help the community paint what's best on a blank canvas.

"We're likely not going to be able to cram everything that's wanted onto the site," he said. "But the hope is to meet the needs of the community as best possible through the process of working with the community."

Pape said about five years ago, his company noticed a trend of people moving out of major metro areas like Portland into places like Missoula and Boise.

That resulted in a lot of rental housing getting converted into short-term rentals like AirBnBs, he noted.

So, he said, they're very aware of making sure new projects don't ruin the things that the people already living in smaller cities like about their home.

The old library building has been deemed beyond its useful life, which is why taxpayers supported a bond to build a new one next door. The old building currently houses some organizations doing children's activities, and there's no timeline on when it would be demolished.

Dale Bickell, the city's chief administrative officer, said the two firms have an "exclusive negotiation agreement" with the city. The city may partner with them in certain ways, including perhaps Tax Increment Financing.

"We weren't looking for a specific project," Bickell said. "We were looking for a partner who was really goal-aligned with what we want to do here."

City Council member Sandra Vasecka wanted to know if people who move in can stay in the income-restricted apartments if they get raises or new jobs that pay better.

Pape responded that in almost every case, people in income-restricted apartment projects don't have to move out if they start earning more than the original threshold.

City Council member Stacie Anderson commented that she'd like to see the two firms conduct a broad public engagement process to get input from a wide swath of community members.

"It's a unique opportunity of having an entire city block donated to us, because the land factory is closed," she said. "I don't want you to talk to just the people who did the Downtown Master Plan. Missoulians are really paying attention and it's an exciting opportunity to harness that and bring them into the fold."

Mayor Hess noted that if the city decided to sell the land, the proceeds from the sale would go into the city's Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

"We're really excited to have reached this phase and to have started the dialogue with you all," Hess said. "This is going to be a big deal for downtown Missoula. We all have the opportunity to work on this together and work in partnership to write the next chapter to that old library, which is next to the best new library in the world. We have this incredible space that is really the heart of our community in so many ways and we get to write that story together. So I hope you're all as excited about this as I am."

David Erickson is the business reporter for the Missoulian.