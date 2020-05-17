Dirty Fingernails: Choices in dealing with moss

Q: What should I do about the clumps of moss in the garden? My husband wants me to dig it all out. When I do, it keeps coming back. Is there any way to get rid of it permanently?
A: To get rid of moss once and for all, you could try paving the area with asphalt or concrete. But why are you worried about the moss? It is harmless to your other garden plants. If you dislike looking at a clump of moss, you can reach down, pick it up, and put it in the garden bucket you are carrying. Drop the moss off wherever you like.
Moss is a primitive plant which has lived on the earth far longer than green-leafed plants and far, far longer than gardeners. It is so primitive that it has no roots. Moss grows on the soil, not in it. Being adaptable, moss is a survivor; it flourishes where green plants cannot live. If you look at the places where you see moss, you are likely to find one of several things: the soil is compacted, as in a path; the soil has low fertility, so that green plants die of starvation; the area is shaded, so few other plants get enough light; the drainage is poor, so that green plants die of root rot.
Moss does not overwhelm garden plants. It simply moves into places which are vacant. Other plants die first; then moss takes advantage of the space.
You have choices in dealing with moss. You can enjoy it, as do the Japanese, who have moss gardens, with several varieties carefully tended and kept immaculately clean. You can change the soil, light, or drainage so that moss stops growing in your garden. You can pick up moss whenever you notice it. Or you can let moss grow at will, considering it nicer to look at than bare ground.
Q: I don’t know what to think about companion planting. Does it work or not?
A: I doubt that there is an answer to that question because there is no agreement about what companion planting means. For Native Americans in the Southwest, it meant planting beans, corn, and squash together. Cornstalks provided a support for pole beans, beans added nitrogen to the soil, and squash leaves shaded the area where the roots of all three lived. The competition from three plants in close quarters would not be good in Montana, where the growing season is short and the temperatures cool.
In the central United States, companion planting may mean scattering marigolds throughout a garden, to act as a trap for parasitic nematodes—tiny flatworms which eat plant roots and seem to find marigolds the greatest delicacy of all. Montana gardens have no parasitic nematodes because our soils are too cool.
For some gardeners, companion planting means single garlic plants dispersed among other crops. The hope is that the strong smell of garlic will deter insects of many kinds. When scientists tried to test that theory, they discovered that insects react to color, not smell.
For some gardeners, companion planting means alternating two kinds of vegetables in a row. The idea is that pest insects are less likely to discover a target vegetable if they do not find a big patch. That makes sense. Avoiding the monoculture of a farm field avoids several kinds of garden problems.
If you want to try companion planting, do it as an experiment. Write down the companions, and write down what you notice once a week, before you forget.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!