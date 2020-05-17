Dirty Fingernails: Choices in dealing with moss

Q: What should I do about the clumps of moss in the garden? My husband wants me to dig it all out. When I do, it keeps coming back. Is there any way to get rid of it permanently?

A: To get rid of moss once and for all, you could try paving the area with asphalt or concrete. But why are you worried about the moss? It is harmless to your other garden plants. If you dislike looking at a clump of moss, you can reach down, pick it up, and put it in the garden bucket you are carrying. Drop the moss off wherever you like.

Moss is a primitive plant which has lived on the earth far longer than green-leafed plants and far, far longer than gardeners. It is so primitive that it has no roots. Moss grows on the soil, not in it. Being adaptable, moss is a survivor; it flourishes where green plants cannot live. If you look at the places where you see moss, you are likely to find one of several things: the soil is compacted, as in a path; the soil has low fertility, so that green plants die of starvation; the area is shaded, so few other plants get enough light; the drainage is poor, so that green plants die of root rot.

Moss does not overwhelm garden plants. It simply moves into places which are vacant. Other plants die first; then moss takes advantage of the space.