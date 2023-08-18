A new music festival will bring together nine bands, DJ sets and artists in an all-day DIY atmosphere.

This Saturday's lineup at the Power Strip Music and Arts Festival includes Idaho Green, a Brooklyn-Billings punk band; Missoula psych group Cosmic Sans; instrumental, bass-heavy rock group Rob Travolta, and many more. There will be local art vendors outside selling their wares, too.

Co-organizer Dónal Lakatua said the idea began percolating last year after Julia Louis-Dreyfest, a sprawling underground festival in Billings.

It's the first larger-scale event for a DIY event production company called Daisy Chain Presents, which aims to help connect and bolster the city's music scene that's been scattered since the pandemic due to the lack of available spaces for local and touring bands. Lakatua said it feels like there's more activity in the musical landscape for new projects this year, whereas "the last couple years have been like rebuilding it, or like getting it back to where it was." Another element they'd like to promote is the city's old-school "show-going culture" that fosters creative connections and community.

The Power Strip festival's location is the American Legion on Ronan Street, starting at noon and going until bar time. They hope people feel free to come and go as they please. (They said it's very competitive to get a food truck on site, so they'll provide snacks.)

The cover is $15, or $10 starting at 10 p.m. for the closing two bands and a dance party.

"You work all day, but you want to come and see two bands and a dance party? We can make that happen," said Colin Merrick, co-organizer.

They are able to serve alcohol, thanks to sponsors, but it's an all-ages set-up so younger folks interested in music can come check it out.

The Daisy Chain crew comprises three people with different backgrounds. Lakatua is a Missoula photographer who's shot countless shows, particularly in alternative or informal venues. He's covering photos and booking. Merrick, a guitar player who moved here a few years ago, grew up in Nashville and spent time in Philadelphia and New York. He'll handle audio engineering, and Julia Battisti is in charge of the event management portion.

Collectively, they have strong connections to local music, both in the city and around the state, and with indie touring acts.

They launched earlier this summer, producing shows at Missoula Urban Demonstration Project, the VFW Post 209, the American Legion, and even the backyard of a private residence. They're looking at the ZACC Show Room a little further down the line.

While a stable, physical location might emerge in the future, Lakatua said they're taking a somewhat guerrilla approach, like a "constant, somewhat long-term pop-up."

Merrick said the issue is really finding venues to use, compounded by the demand from local and touring bands. Not long after launching their project via an Instagram account, they were overwhelmed with requests. There are alternative spaces available, he said, but they've perhaps been overlooked, or people haven't pitched the idea in some time.

One model for a permanent location is Kirk's Grocery in Billings — a former retail space with low rent that accommodates all kinds of art events, from visual works to performance.

To Lakatua, there's a lot of conversations about "how we can make more space and awareness and organization, but I feel like we're facilitating and finding consistent locations." Even the house show scene is less active than it was before the pandemic, and the rise in rent has made it difficult to even find room to rehearse, much less an under-the-radar performance spot. Some groups even play guerrilla live sets on the street for lack of better options.

Daisy Chain doesn't have any set genre of music. They want to work with dance music and heavier music, like rock, hardcore and punk, but are open-minded. Missoula isn't as much of a touring hub as it used to be for smaller acts, which they hope they're able to remedy.

"It benefits us in Missoula by having new, fresh things going on from outside," Lakatua said.

Locally, support bubbled up quickly for the festival through sponsorships and volunteers. They've even been loaned a sound system.

They also would like their project to be accessible, both in terms of the physical spaces, and audiences. They're publicized and open to everyone, whereas house shows have always been deliberately exclusive in some ways.

Such projects sometimes burn out quickly, too. They're aiming to make it sustainable for themselves and the bands by paying everyone as much as they can, and keeping covers at a rate that can accommodate that.

They know there's already a music scene, just one that lacks regular spaces. Lakatua hopes they're "facilitating what's already here."

If you go

The first Power Strip Music and Arts Festival is Saturday, Aug. 19, at the American Legion, 825 Ronan St. It starts at 12 p.m. and the dance party that closes it down begins at midnight. All ages, drinks available for purchase. Cover is $15. At 10 p.m., $10 entry begins.

Schedule:

12-1:30 p.m.: Fish Bwoi DJ set

1:30-3 p.m.: Henry Pree DJ set

3 p.m.: Trash Planet (Spokane)

4 p.m.: Hairspray Queen (Missoula)

5 p.m.: Poverty Porn (Missoula)

6 p.m.: But I'm A Cheerleader (Missoula)

7 p.m.: Scuba Steve and the Shark (Billings)

8 p.m.: Rob Travolta (Missoula)

9 p.m.: Rocky Fall (Bozeman)

10 p.m.: Cosmic Sans (Missoula)

11 p.m.: Idaho Green (Brooklyn)

12 a.m.: Dance party w/SticksnStones and Atmos Blue