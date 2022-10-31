 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Don't believe the Big Oil shill

As Americans struggle with high gas prices, oil giants are rolling in massive profits. Exxon Mobile broke records, raking in 19.66 billion and Chevron amassed 11.23 billion in net profits in one quarter. (Missoulian, Oct. 29)

Yet we’re being told by Ryan Zinke, a man infamous for failing to rise to the duty of candor, that the fault all lies with Nancy Pelosi and Monica Tranel.

No wonder the oil industry is one of Zinke’s top donors! He said he was Trump’s Seal, but he’s really the oil industry’s shill, putting their interests over the stewardship of our environment and their profits over us.

His ad wants us to vilify Pelosi and blame Tranel for your pain at the pump. He’s diverting your attention to be afraid of “liberals” as his big oil buddies are picking your pockets and laughing all the way to the bank.

Elections fall between horrible heat bubbles and devastating super storms, but don’t forget that the fossil fuel industry contributes directly to these climate change disasters as much as they do Zinke’s coffers. The unethical oil puppet doesn’t care about you or Montana.

Vote for Monica Tranel and don’t believe the corrupt Big Oil shill.

Wanda LaCroix,

Missoula

