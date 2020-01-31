Dream Log Home on 22.77 Acres

It's been said that all roads lead to home and in the case of 255 Hunter Ridge Road in Alberton, MT, the path to your dream Western Montana Log Home is one of magic, mystique and pure majesty. With the Lolo National Forest bordering much of this locally beloved Valley, the 11 mile, scenic drive from I-90 to this exceptional offering, along the newly paved access, offers beauty in every direction: Craggy-faced cliffs, tree-covered mountains, soaring old-growth pine, towering cottonwoods, luminous Larch and of course, the flirtatious presence of Petty Creek itself. Set away from the main road, a well-maintained, private lane offers a gradual ascent to the elevated bench where where you're going to fall in love with this custom-built, 7-year old, 5,225' square foot, custom log home
Somehow "curb appeal" seems out of place in this idyllic setting, so think of it more as an introduction to a lifestyle that is unequaled, surrounded by beauty, serenity and deafening quietude. The current owners fell in love with the grounds at first sight, knowing this would be the site of their dream log home. For the next year, their visions became a custom-built reality using locally sourced lumber from Seeley Lake.
Circular-sawn Pine flooring established the base of the main level and also within the open, upper level, 400' loft, while the inclusion of Knotty Alder doors and Knotty Pecan cabinetry throughout each level of the home adds creatively appointed character to the environ. Truly a Wood Home, with not a stitch of drywall to be found, exposed Wood Beam, Beryled Log support beams are accented with tongue and groove Knotty Pine walls.
Located directly off the Kitchen is the well-appointment Laundry Room and All-Season Drop Station, complete with folding counters, cabinetry and a handy utility sink.
Epitomizing the Great Room tradition, the soaring 22' cathedral ceiling in the Living Room, coupled with the myriad of well-placed windows from the ground up allows one to truly live large, and the best part is that the property is so private that with no neighbors in sight, there are NO window treatments!
With any property the Kitchen is typically the "heart" of the home and this one is a beaut! The large, wrap-around breakfast bar is the perfect gathering spot for friends and family, no matter the occasion, making this truly the most favorite spot in the house, with plenty of room for all! There's also a large, Walk-In Pantry.
The Main Level Master Bedroom Suite is simply luxurious in both detail and scope, offering private access to the wrap-around deck, and also to the En Suite Master Bath that features a low-step tiled Shower, wall-length vanity and a walk-in closet.
Discreetly ensconced on the main level there is a secondary bedroom and a full bathroom across the wee hallway, both of which offer a soaring ceiling line and exposed beam work.
The Walkout Daylight Basement, displaying gorgeous Knotty Pine paneling throughout offers 1,900' of finished living space, three spacious bedrooms, a large Family Room, a Bonus Room, and an ample Bathroom, while offering French Door access to the lower level, full-length patio.
The utility room lives up to its name, offering Laundry Hook Ups, Counter space, and ease of access to the plumbing, affording the opportunity to finish the space off as a secondary Kitchen.
An attached 30'X30' Garage is enclosed and has been converted to adjunct living space, heated with a Wood Stove and framed so that one could easily install doors to allow for covered vehicle storage.
Bordered by National Forest Service lands, the 22.77 Acre parcel offers level lawn space around the residence, while also offering a series of trails that will allow you to explore the land to your heart's content.
The only sounds you're likely to hear is the wind in the pines which is nothing short of hypnotic.
If you've been searching for peace, a sense of solitude with ease of access to all that Western Montana has to offer and with close proximity to Missoula, then you are going to want to call your Real Estate Professional today to schedule a leisurely visit to this quintessential Log Home estate. It's that good.
Listed by: Mindy Palmer | Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties
mindypalmer@montana.com | 406-239-6696