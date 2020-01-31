Dream Log Home on 22.77 Acres

It's been said that all roads lead to home and in the case of 255 Hunter Ridge Road in Alberton, MT, the path to your dream Western Montana Log Home is one of magic, mystique and pure majesty. With the Lolo National Forest bordering much of this locally beloved Valley, the 11 mile, scenic drive from I-90 to this exceptional offering, along the newly paved access, offers beauty in every direction: Craggy-faced cliffs, tree-covered mountains, soaring old-growth pine, towering cottonwoods, luminous Larch and of course, the flirtatious presence of Petty Creek itself. Set away from the main road, a well-maintained, private lane offers a gradual ascent to the elevated bench where where you're going to fall in love with this custom-built, 7-year old, 5,225' square foot, custom log home

Somehow "curb appeal" seems out of place in this idyllic setting, so think of it more as an introduction to a lifestyle that is unequaled, surrounded by beauty, serenity and deafening quietude. The current owners fell in love with the grounds at first sight, knowing this would be the site of their dream log home. For the next year, their visions became a custom-built reality using locally sourced lumber from Seeley Lake.