Early Spring Birding in Libby March 28

Libby Hostel Base Camp is sponsoring a late winter - early spring birding program for beginners and experienced birders meeting at 9 a.m. in the Viking room at the Venture Inn at 1015 W. Ninth St., U.S. Highway 2 in Libby.

The day will begin with a brief morning session to discuss birding techniques and take a quick look at some handouts for participants with valuable birding information. Following that half-hour briefing, the gropu will head to the field locations, and explore at least three different sites of diverse habitats to scope for resident, migrating, and irruptive species.

Come prepared for the day with full gas tanks, appropriate clothing, good footwear, lunch, water, binoculars, spotting scopes, cameras, and a pocket field birding guide if you have one. We will be road touring, doing stop and hops, and taking one or two short walks of less than one half mile round trip each on private land. Slots are limited to 10 people and the day will wrap up around 3 p.m. Registration fee for Lincoln County residents is $30, and for all others is $50.

For more information and to register, email b_baxter53@yahoo.com or call 406-291-2154.

