Early Spring Birding in Libby March 28

Early Spring Birding in Libby March 28

Libby Hostel Base Camp is sponsoring a late winter - early spring birding program for beginners and experienced birders meeting at 9 a.m. in the Viking room at the Venture Inn at 1015 W. Ninth St., U.S. Highway 2 in Libby.

The day will begin with a brief morning session to discuss birding techniques and take a quick look at some handouts for participants with valuable birding information. Following that half-hour briefing, the gropu will head to the field locations, and explore at least three different sites of diverse habitats to scope for resident, migrating, and irruptive species.

Come prepared for the day with full gas tanks, appropriate clothing, good footwear, lunch, water, binoculars, spotting scopes, cameras, and a pocket field birding guide if you have one. We will be road touring, doing stop and hops, and taking one or two short walks of less than one half mile round trip each on private land. Slots are limited to 10 people and the day will  wrap up around 3 p.m. Registration fee for Lincoln County residents is $30, and for all others is $50.

For more information and to register, email b_baxter53@yahoo.com or call 406-291-2154.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Montana announces first 4 cases of coronavirus
406 Politics

Montana announces first 4 cases of coronavirus

  • Updated

The cases include a man in Gallatin County in his 40s, a woman in Yellowstone County in her 50s, a man in Butte-Silver Bow County in his 50s, and a man in Lewis and Clark County in his 50s. The tests were conducted at the state public health laboratory.

Missoula-area cancellations
Local News

Missoula-area cancellations

Local cancellations due to coronavirus precautions. Due to concerns over the coronavirus, events may be canceled on short notice. You're advised to check organizations' websites or call to double-check beforehand.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News