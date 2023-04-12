The Missoula County Elections Office mailed ballots Wednesday for the upcoming Missoula County Public Schools general and special district elections on May 2. This is a mail-only election and polling places will not be open on Election Day.

MCPS has several funding requests on the ballot.

General Fund levies

Under the State of Montana school funding formula, a portion of the allowed general fund must be voted. Locally voted levies represent about 20% of MCPS general fund revenue. These voted levies provide the funding needed for normal operating expenses, including staffing and programs, and also pay for utilities, insurance, supplies, curriculum and instructional materials.

Elementary District (K-8) General Fund levy: Total amount: $261,504 Cost per $100,000 in assessed property value: $2.58/year

High School District (9-12) levy: Total amount: $128,054



Cost per $100,000 in assessed property value: $0.69/year

Building Reserve levies

Building reserve levies provide funding to enhance safety with facility modifications, strengthen campus security with new equipment and system upgrades and ensure a healthy learning environment with timely repairs and regular maintenance, including roof repairs, electrical and mechanical system upgrades and grounds maintenance.

The most recent MCPS building reserve levies were approved by Missoula County voters in 2011 and expired in 2016 (Elementary District) and 2018 (High School District).

Elementary District (K-8) Building Reserve levy Total amount: $3.5 million ($700,000 a year for five years) Tax increase per $100,000 in assessed property value: $6.48/year

High School District (9-12) Building Reserve levy Total amount: $4.9 million ($700,000 a year for seven years)



Tax increase per $100,000 in assessed property value: $3.61/year

For more information about these requests, please visit mcpsmt.org/levies.