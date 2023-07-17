Following a complaint over six-figure campaign spending in the Missoula mayor’s race, former Missoula Mayor Dan Kemmis retracted his endorsement of candidate and City Councilor Mike Nugent.

“This is a whole new level of intrusion into the local electoral process and it is an extremely dangerous precedent,” Kemmis wrote in a joint statement with fellow former Mayor Mike Kadas. “The real problem, of course, is the U.S. Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision, which opened the sluicegate to floods of this kind of money. Until we can return to sensible campaign finance rules, however, the best way for a community like Missoula to respond is to not support candidates who benefit from this type of large, outside, special interest contribution. Toward that end former Mayor Kemmis is hereby withdrawing his earlier endorsement of Mike Nugent.”

Kemmis previously donated $400 to Nugent’s campaign, but in a statement he and Kadas said they were “appalled” that the National Association of Realtors contributed $125,000 toward Nugent through an incidental committee.

“Historically city elections have been almost entirely local affairs,” the statement reads. “They have been largely funded by local residents (with some occasional out of town support from family, friends or colleagues). There has also sometimes been limited interest group participation, but those groups have always been local, or at most statewide, and their contributions have been on a scale that has never threatened to overwhelm the preponderance of local, individual contributions. None of this is true of the National Association of Realtors’ investment.”

Nugent, meanwhile, reiterated his lack of involvement in the NAR funding decisions.

“We are leading the field in traditional fundraising by a substantial margin,” he wrote in an email, referring to his $62,000-plus fundraising haul through June. “These are donations from everyday Missoulians who are the ones fueling our campaign. We have a positive message to create more homes that Missoulians can afford, provide meaningful property tax relief and improve the city’s customer service so that we can make Missoula a city that works for you.

“With regards to any outside spending,” his email went on, “we have followed the law and will continue to follow the law. That means that we can’t request, publicly or privately, that anybody spend or not spend money on this race except through our own campaign and within the confines of the law. This is not money in our control as some are trying to imply. We did not ask for it and we have no control over it.

“The law prohibits a candidate and their agents from coordinating with an independent committee,” Nugent’s treasurer, Tyler Gernant, added. “It goes on to define ‘coordinating’ as cooperating or consulting with that committee, or requesting anything from that committee. We are following the law as it currently exists, not as we would like it to exist.

“It’s telling that the two people who issued the statement lived their entire electoral lives before Citizens United,” said Gernant. “If we punish good candidates for things they legally can’t control, we aren’t changing the system, we are just hurting ourselves.”

Jim Messina, Kemmis’ former campaign manager and Barack Obama’s campaign manager, also stated: “Shouldn’t elections be about the best candidate? It’s the height of arrogance to encourage people to not support Mike Nugent, who clearly is the best candidate, because a group he has no control of and can’t coordinate with, wants to help him. The problem is the Supreme Court, not a candidate. And I will continue to support the best candidate because the future of Missoula is at stake.”