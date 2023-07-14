Do thousands of dollars in Realtor contributions pouring into the Missoula mayor’s race violate Montana campaign finance rules?

That’s what the Montana Commissioner of Political Practices will evaluate next week after a Missoula Ward 4 constituent filed a complaint against a committee with ties to city councilor and mayoral candidate Mike Nugent. The spending in question concerns $125,000 given by the National Association of Realtors and another $10,000 from the Missoula Organization of Realtors.

The complaint, mailed this week from Missoula, accuses the “Missoula Mayor” committee that amassed $135,000 in Realtor contributions of misrepresenting itself as an incidental committee and failing to disclose which specific candidate the committee supports.

“Although the C2 form instructions and state regulations clearly state that the committee purpose must include the name of the candidate it is supporting or opposing, Missoula Mayor fails to disclose the name of the candidate for which it is spending money in support,” the complaint reads. “A search of this committee’s expenses, and public statements by officers however, clearly indicate that it is spending money in support of mayoral candidate Mike Nugent. As seasoned political operatives, the officers should know better.”

MOR has publicly endorsed Nugent, who is a member of the organization and an agent at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices in Missoula. Realtors are licensed real estate agents belonging to the NAR.

“I knew nothing of this,” Nugent said Thursday of the committee's campaign account. “I did not ask for this. I am focused on running my campaign.”

Legally, candidates cannot coordinate with independent committees. According to finance reports, the six-figure donations have so far been used to erect two billboards promoting Nugent in Missoula.

“I like to face things head on,” Nugent went on, “and I had no control over this.”

Nugent has already raised more than $62,000 for his campaign. He noted his fundraising lead — which topped second-place fundraiser Mayor Jordan Hess by about $20,000 in June — negated the need for additional money to support his race.

Nugent also said the implications of the Realtor money have clouded the message of his campaign, which he said focuses on pragmatic but positive change for Missoula, where the candidate has lived his entire life.

“It’s a distraction,” he said. “It allows people to label us in a way that I don’t think is fair.”

He urged Missoula voters to ask around the community for more accurate portrayals of his character, since he has lived here for almost 40 years.

“I think that in a local race,” he said, “outside money is hard to have an impact because we know each other."

Candidates react

But the other candidates in the running for mayor disagree.

“This is what people call dark money,” said Homeword Executive Director Andrea Davis, who trails Hess and Nugent in fundraising with about $19,850 raised through mid-June. “I think that what many of us are concerned about is we have everyday Missoulians contributing to the other candidates. This kind of contribution that is meant to persuade voters and sway elections drowns out local voices.”

Davis, who works full-time on housing issues locally, worried about the impact of a national real estate organization investing in the Missoula race. She said she wants to make sure the next mayor isn’t beholden to any kind of special interests.

“I know they have an interest in the attainability and affordability of homes,” she said of the NAR. At the same time, however, she noted Realtors haven’t cut their fees even with the skyrocketing cost of houses. “Does this industry, will they do anything to curb the escalating cost of housing?”

Hess, too, was adamant about keeping special interests out of local races.

“I believe money in politics is a corrupting influence in politics,” he said. “It’s a problem throughout our system in the U.S. It’s extraordinarily disappointing to see the problem and that corrupting influence come to the local level.”

Hess — who voted for more housing as a Ward 2 councilor against the urging of many of his Grant Creek constituents in 2022 — said he strives to avoid that corrupting influence in his public service, even though MOR also supported his city council race in 2021.

“I’ve always tried to have a north star of doing what’s right, what I think is right, what I think my constituents would want or believe in,” Hess said. “I’m elected based on who I am and so being true to my constituents in that way.”

At the bottom of the pack for mayoral fundraising are Shawn Knopp with $2,854 and no fundraising for Brandi Atanasoff.

Jim Bachand, deputy treasurer of MOR, which requested the $125,000 contribution from the NAR, wanted to temper fears about the expectations that accompany a major investment from an out-of-state group. Bachand said MOR asked for the funds in a blind process that kept the national association from knowing whom the money would support.

And of the idea that Nugent would be beholden to Realtor interests because of the incidental committee’s investment, he said, “that’s not true. We need somebody with the voice and leadership skills to lead this community. Mike is a longtime member of the Missoula community. He is a big advocate for housing, all types of housing. He understands and believes in this community.”

He added, “It’s not dark money.”