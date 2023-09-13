Only 43% of Missoula voters returned their ballots for the Missoula municipal primary Tuesday, but they supported Andrea Davis and Mike Nugent for mayor. Jordan Hess, Shawn Knopp and Brandi Atanasoff did not receive the requisite votes to move on to the general election in November.

Davis received 43% of votes. Nugent drew in 27%, while 15% voted for Hess. Knopp secured 11% of votes, followed by Atanasoff with 1%.

“I am so proud of the grassroots effort,” said Davis, “and energy and contribution of so many different Missoulians that have made this possible. It’s been really humbling and remarkable for people to tell me how much hope they feel about moving forward.”

As she advances to the November general election, the Homeword executive director has her sights set on improving turnout and swaying voters who backed one of her opponents.

“I will spend the next two months working to earn their support,” she said, stressing her level of expertise, not only on the housing front, but also in building partnerships, advancing policy and addressing climate and sustainability concerns. “I think I do bring a level of leadership and very positive leadership that is admired and something I think will really benefit the city.”

City Councilor Nugent, meanwhile, said relating to everyday Missoulians helped him through the primary and will continue to be a focus of his campaign.

“I’m proud of meeting the voters where they’re at,” he said. “Voters are looking for people they can find pieces they relate to. We’re a working family.”

Housing remains one of the main issues Nugent committed to addressing. He said he wants to help supply housing across the spectrum, not just subsidized options.

“I grew up here,” Nugent said. “I want the next generation of Missoulians to get the same chances that I did to thrive here.”

He emphasized the remaining candidates both present great options for Missoula voters, but he believes his broad experience in the public, private and nonprofit sectors sets him apart.

“I’ve been successful in all those stops,” he said, “in a way that builds a foundation that relates to all the different problems we’re facing in Missoula.”

Ward 5

Voters also backed Lynn-Wood Fields and Bob Campbell in the Ward 5 primary. Dave Bell was eliminated from contention for that city council seat Tuesday.

In Ward 5 the vote breakdown was 39% for Campbell, 33% for Fields and 18% for Bell.