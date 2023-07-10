Fundraising for the Missoula mayor’s race is already breaking records, approximately four months ahead of the November election.

Mayor Jordan Hess and City Councilor Mike Nugent are both ahead of former Mayor John Engen’s record of $32,457.01 raised by June 15, 2021. According to the Montana campaign electronic reporting system, Hess raised $39,386 by June 15, 2023. Nugent, per his report, has raised over $62,000 so far.

Homeword Executive Director Andrea Davis, a third candidate for mayor, raised $19,850 by the June 15 deadline. Candidate Shawn Knopp raised $2,854 and no data was available for candidate Brandi Atanasoff.

Nugent, the leader in the clubhouse for campaign fundraising, noted the 2023 election represents “the first truly open mayor’s race in decades.”

He said he senses excitement among community members to select a mayor this time around.

Among those people are local firefighters, members of the real estate industry and nonprofit leaders. Nugent’s campaign chest is supported by a prominent number of real estate industry representatives, along with donors from outside states including Washington, Utah, Idaho, Wisconsin, Alaska and California.

He also said the multiplying avenues for reaching voters — including various social media and in-person options — necessitate more spending from candidates.

Hess counts Missoula nonprofit heads, lawyers and businesspeople as some of his top donors. All three Missoula County commissioners have donated to Hess’ campaign, as have City councilors Stacie Anderson and Amber Sherrill, Nugent’s ward mate in Ward 4.

Hess’ donors hail from Montana, as well as Colorado, Washington, Texas, California and Tennessee.

Davis’ notable donors include former Mayor Mike Kadas, Soft Landing Executive Director Mary Poole and Kalispell Councilor Kyle Waterman. The owners of Circle Z Ranch and multiple National Wildlife Federation employees also donated to Davis.

Her donors include people living in Idaho, Oklahoma, Washington, Texas, Vermont and Washington, D.C.

Knopp’s main donor of note is Susan Reneau, who ran for Montana Senate District 45 in 2020 and Missoula County Justice of the Peace in District 2.

Nugent was proud of his campaign’s fundraising benchmark, citing the ability to reach Missoulians who don’t always participate in civic life. He believes his experience, which bridges time on City Council, in the business and nonprofit sectors, has encouraged many donors.

“I think I’ve got a unique background to help solve those issues,” he said, “and people seem to agree.”