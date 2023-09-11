The Missoula municipal primary election takes place Tuesday, Sept. 12 through an all-mail ballot system. Voters can drop off votes for mayor and Ward 5 City Council candidates at the following locations, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.:
- Elections Center, 140 N Russell St.
- Missoula Public Library, 455 E. Main St.
- Hellgate Elementary School, 2385 Flynn Lane
- Former Cold Springs School, 2625 Briggs St.
- C.S. Porter Middle School, 2510 W. Central Ave.
- Fairgrounds Drive Thru, A drive-thru ballot drop-off will be available between the Missoula County Fairgrounds and the YMCA, off of Russell Street.
Candidates for mayor include Brandi Atanasoff, Andrea Davis, Jordan Hess, Shawn Knopp and Mike Nugent. Candidates for Ward 5 include Dave Bell, Bob Campbell and Lynn-Wood Fields.