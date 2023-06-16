Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen on Friday pleaded not guilty in an alleged rear-ending accident in Helena earlier this week.

According to the citation filed in Helena Municipal Court, Arntzen was following another vehicle too closely Monday morning when turning west on Highway 12 from Centennial Drive at an intersection with a flashing yellow light. Arntzen's vehicle, a 2022 red Jeep, struck the first vehicle when it stopped at the intersection, the citation states.

A Helena police officer cited Arntzen with following too closely, a state traffic violation carrying a fine of not less than $10 or more than $100 for a first offense.

Arntzen did not immediately return a call seeking comment late Friday. A spokesperson at the Office of Public Instruction did not return an email seeking comment by press time.

It's been just over a year since Arntzen was cited for illegally passing a school bus in Helena. In that case, the school bus was picking up children and had its red lights flashing and stop arm down, the Helena Independent Record reported. Arntzen pleaded no contest in that case and was fined $135.

Arntzen is in her seventh year in the top post at OPI and termed out at the end of 2024.

On Tuesday, Arntzen's political strategist said she would "take a very serious look" at launching a bid for the eastern congressional district in the case U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, a Republican, chose to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester in 2024.