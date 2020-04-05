Empty newsroom, full newspaper, overflowing hearts

I stopped by the newsroom several days ago to bring home my plants so they wouldn’t die, and it was eerie to see the roomful of empty desks. But despite the empty room, journalists are essential workers, and everyone is still hard at work, most of us from home, although occasionally venturing out for in-person interviews and photos — at a safe distance, of course — when necessary.
Those reporters and photographers are working harder than ever, trying to keep up with the flood of stories about this pandemic, especially as it affects our community and western Montana. We monitor the daily briefings from the county and the governor’s office, reports from our congressional delegation, and update the distressing daily tally of the disease’s progression.
Not only are staffers working at an unbelievable pace, they show no signs of flagging, working straight through weekends in some cases. The commitment to the story is too great. And you all have noticed. We’re so grateful for all the supportive notes from readers and for the pizzas that arrived one day!
(Yes, the newsroom was empty, but our anonymous donor should know that all it took was a quick email to bring reporters and photographers swooping in for a slice.) Please know that every note and gesture touches our hearts.
Fortunately, not all of the stories are grim: arts reporter Laura Scheer and photographer Sara Diggins chronicled Franklin Elementary School’s teachers’ parade, when teachers teamed up to drive past their pupils’ homes. “We all miss our kids,” Principal Lynsi Morris said simply.
And Diggins and reporter Paul Hamby spoke with organizers of a Missoula “teddy bear hunt,” part of an international movement in which people put teddy bears in their windows to supply a treasure hunt for kids out of school during the pandemic. “Kids need an adventure, and this lets us give them that,” said local organizer Janis Davis, who for years ran a day care center and knows whereof she speaks.
Those stories provide a nice balance for the necessary and more serious ones helping to explain the crisis and put it in context, such as Capitol bureau reporter Holly Michels’ comprehensive look at why Gallatin County has twice as many COVID-19 cases as any other county in the state, and Kim Briggeman’s story, with Tom Bauer’s photos, of how our region’s smallest hospitals are bracing for an increase in cases.
And finally, I urge you to spend a few minutes with Matt Neuman’s story, so perfectly illustrated by Ben Allan Smith’s haunting photos, of how he went into self-imposed quarantine before the shelter-in-place order was imposed, and emerged two weeks later into a world gone eerily still.
“This book we’re living in will leave a lasting impact on our lives,” Neuman wrote. “Some jobs that were lost or businesses that closed when it started might not come back. Some friends might hug each other closer when it’s over, and some may not see each other again. But until then, we’ll live in this strange, quiet world, making noise where we can.”
Yes, we will.
