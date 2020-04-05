Empty newsroom, full newspaper, overflowing hearts

I stopped by the newsroom several days ago to bring home my plants so they wouldn’t die, and it was eerie to see the roomful of empty desks. But despite the empty room, journalists are essential workers, and everyone is still hard at work, most of us from home, although occasionally venturing out for in-person interviews and photos — at a safe distance, of course — when necessary.

Those reporters and photographers are working harder than ever, trying to keep up with the flood of stories about this pandemic, especially as it affects our community and western Montana. We monitor the daily briefings from the county and the governor’s office, reports from our congressional delegation, and update the distressing daily tally of the disease’s progression.

Not only are staffers working at an unbelievable pace, they show no signs of flagging, working straight through weekends in some cases. The commitment to the story is too great. And you all have noticed. We’re so grateful for all the supportive notes from readers and for the pizzas that arrived one day!

(Yes, the newsroom was empty, but our anonymous donor should know that all it took was a quick email to bring reporters and photographers swooping in for a slice.) Please know that every note and gesture touches our hearts.