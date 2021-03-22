Acclaimed Polish poet Adam Zagajewski dies at age 75

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Adam Zagajewski, one of Poland’s greatest poets who wrote a poem that came to symbolize the world's sense of shock and loss after the Sept. 11 attacks in the United States, has died in Krakow. He was 75.

Zagajewski's death on Sunday, which was UNESCO's World Poetry Day, was confirmed by publisher Krystyna Krynicka of the a5 publishing house. No cause of death was given.

Zagajewski's poem “Try to Praise the Mutilated World” that tenderly looks back at things and moments gone was published in the New Yorker magazine just days after the Sept. 11 attacks and became representative for the outpouring of grief around the world.

He used to say that what interested him the most was the intertwining of the “historic world with the cosmic world that is static, or rather moves in a totally different rhythm."

“These worlds fight but also complete each other — and that is really worthy of deep reflection,” he said in an interview.

He taught poetry workshops at Krakow's Jagiellonian University, as well as creative writing at the University of Houston. He was also a faculty member at the University of Chicago.

Media in Sweden said he was repeatedly mentioned among candidates for the Nobel Prize in literature.