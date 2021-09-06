Actor Jean-Paul Belmondo, star of 'Breathless,' dies at 88

France bounded into Belmondo mode at news of his death with politicians of all stripes praising him as the media put the actor everyone seemed to love at center-stage. Old movie clips caught the athletic Belmondo in heart-stopping acrobatics he was known to love, from sliding down a rooftop to climbing up a rope ladder from a moving convertible.

Belmondo was born on April 9, 1933, in the Paris suburb of Neuilly-sur-Seine into an artistic family. His father was renowned sculptor Paul Belmondo and his mother, Sarah Rainaud-Richard, was a painter.

Belmondo played soccer and trained as a boxer before quitting school at age 16. He took up acting in the 1950s at the Paris Conservatory, where one of his teachers, Pierre Dux, famously told him that his career as a leading man was doomed because of his looks. People would burst into laughter if they saw an actress in Belmondo’s arms, Dux said, according to biographer Bertrand Tessier.

French theater critic Jean-Jacques Gautier wasn't impressed either, once saying: “Mr. Belmondo will never enjoy success with his ruffian’s mug.”

At his final conservatory competition, the jury failed to give him the recognition he thought he deserved — so he gave the judges an obscene parting gesture.