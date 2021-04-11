Andrew: Philip's death has left 'huge void' in queen's life

“We’ve lost, almost, the grandfather of the nation,” he said. “And I feel very sorry and supportive of my mother, who’s feeling it probably more than everybody else.”

His younger brother, Prince Edward, called Philip’s death a “dreadful shock” but said the 94-year-old queen was “bearing up.”

Edward’s wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex said the monarch was “thinking of others before herself.”

She said Philip's death at Windsor Castle, which came three weeks after he was discharged from a month-long hospital stay, was “peaceful."

“It was right for him and it was so gentle. It was just like someone took him by the hand and off he went," Sophie told well-wishers. "It was very, very peaceful and that’s all you want for somebody, isn’t it?”

Prince Charles, the queen and Philip's eldest son. paid his own tribute to his “dear Papa” on Saturday, and said he “would have been amazed by the reaction and the touching things that have been said about him.”