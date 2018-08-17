"Exposure" is a buzzword when pitching artists about a project.
The exposure for a project at Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater is enviable, though. The venue recently unveiled four murals, 15 feet by 30 feet wide, on the side of the brewery, facing the field where thousands of people turn out for concerts.
Mark Dinerstein, president of Knitting Factory Presents, which manages the venue, said the company is always seeking ways to improve the venue's look. In the spring of 2017, they added an engineered, grassy bowl leading to a new concert pad for the much larger stage.
For the Decemberists' Travelers' Rest Festival, they installed large canopies, like camping tarps on a grand scale, to cast shade and add some color.
"When I look at the back wall of the brewery that is one of the perimeters of the venue — I only see a blank canvas. An opportunity to do something different than other venues. An opportunity to showcase some fun and theme-inspired art," he wrote in an email. He thinks the final four-panel project could be the largest mural in the state.
To get it started, they reached out to around 20 artists from around the Pacific Northwest, he said, with the idea of using two artists from Montana and two from the region.
They picked Courtney Blazon and Joshua Taira, both from Missoula, plus their in-house artist Mitch Williams and Aaron Sip of My Montana Roots clothing company.
My Montana Roots, founded by two natives of the state, Brandon Slocum and Aaron Sipe, has a storefront in downtown Missoula to sell its Treasure State-themed clothing. Slocum is based here, while Sipe, the graphic designer, works out of Arizona.
"The partnership with [My Montana Roots] was to showcase their iconography and blend it with a music theme," Dinerstein said.
***
Taira's design says "Greetings from Missoula" in the style of a vintage postcard. Inside the wide, vintage-style type spelling out the city's name, he drew classic Missoula scenes and activities: hiking, fly fishing, floating the river, cycling, the Hip Strip, Griz football, downhill skiing and a river surfer. The University of Montana art graduate grew up reading manga, which is visible in the thin, clear linework he drew on a Wacom tablet with a stylus.
Blazon drew a panel filled with old cans and bottles, many with vintage-sounding but made-up brands: Red Top Beer, Bitterroot Brew, Eureka, Montana Hops and more. She estimates there are around 83, which she drew individually on iPad Pro with a stylus in the Procreate app and then arranged them in Photoshop to produce the final image, printed on vinyl.
Sipe, a Missoula native, designed the popular My Montana Roots logo after moving to Arizona. He and Slocum began selling them at the River City Roots Festival, then the UM Bookstore, and now through their storefront. They've expanded the Roots concept and logo to all 50 states.
Using Adobe Illustrator, he designed a riff on the roots concept with an upright acoustic guitar, its neck pointing to the sky. Branches and leaves extend outward in a rainbow pattern.
"Missoula's pretty well-known for its musical roots," he said, plus the big sky for which he left ample room in the frame.
Mitch Williams produced a surrealist depiction of a wooden turntable with a Victrola horn sprouting into a flower. The color scheme, in blue and pale orange-red, is different from the other three, but they all play together well.