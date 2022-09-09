10,000-plus records to go on sale at West Side Theater

One does not buy records by the U-Haul without intentions of selling them.

“When it rains, it pours,” said Collin Pruitt, co-owner of Slant Street Records. "We’re constantly looking for records."

A recent windfall has led to a sale Sept. 16-17, where they hope to offload upward of 10,000 records at the West Side Theater. A slice of the proceeds will go to the venue, which hosts theater, events, music and more and is the home of Bare Bait Dance company. (See info box for dates, times.)

It’s all vintage vinyl, with the newest clocking in at the late ’80s and the genres running from pop, country, folk, soul, jazz, classical, often with artists so obscure you might have to look them up yourself to figure it out. They’re all priced at $3 each.

The reason for the sale is two big bulk purchases that Pruitt and co-owner Mike Steinberg made recently. The two collectors opened the shop last year, focusing on a curated selection of records with the majority being used, rather than new, pressings.

But you can’t find gems without seeking them out, and two recent hauls demonstrate what that can entail. A collector in Spokane sold them 30,000 LPs and 30,000 45-inch singles. Another in Hamilton unloaded 10,000 records.

The Spokane collector had “vacuumed up” albums around the area in the 1980s, Pruitt said, with hopes of maybe opening a shop of his own. He fell ill, and so the thousands of records were stored in a bunker below a barn.

Sorting through them was an undertaking that required a moving truck and hired help to spend 72 hours sorting, boxing and loading them.

While manually going through each and every record, Pruitt said they might find a really rare one right next to “like 2 feet of Perry Como.”

For “five or six hours, it was like Christmas morning,” he said. By hour 14, the thought pattern sounded closer to hiking without water: “We have to keep going.”

Among the gems that are going into the store shelves (not the sale) were classics that are key to have in stock: Multiple copies of “The Beatles” (aka “The White Album”), sought-after rarities such as a complete studio discography of The Sonics, a Washington garage rock band. They’ve yet to make their way through the 45s, which include some rare Pacific Northwest garage that was printed in very limited runs and is in high demand.

(There was too much to fit in the U-Haul, so a helper took the remaining 10,000 along with store credit.)

The Hamilton collector’s load included lots of country of the variety that’s always in demand: Patsy Cline and Dolly Parton. Sorting through them, Pruitt showed off things like Stephen Stills’ solo debut, “Manassas,” Aretha Franklin’s 1986 record “Aretha,” or things that probably require Discogs.com, like Montreal blues-rock band Offenbach.

“We cast a wide net and looked up stuff, but I'm sure there's stuff we missed,” Pruitt said. Since they were sorting through thousands, “it’s like, ‘just put it in the sale.’”