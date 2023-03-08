Join Missoula’s local playwright groups for a night of theatrics as local actors and actresses come together for the Missoula debut of two eclectic works.

The two staged readings will include “Zeus, Interrupted,” by Joan Carol Melcher and “The Generations of Sarah Blackwood,” by Ean Miles Kessler.

“Zeus, Interrupted” brings myth and legend into the 21st century as the goddess, Gaia, takes the Greek god, Zeus, to court. The judge’s decision will ultimately determine if the women get their long-overdue chance to rule the world.

Melcher is no stranger to writing comedies and this work she assures will be nothing short of entertaining, with a twinge of satirical politics.

“The Generations of Sarah Blackwood” is a story of a different kind, but also brings the past to the present as it follows four generations of one family, beginning in Civil War times. The script will be read by only a single actress who will be the voice of each generation.

Both performances will be joined by a stage director who will be giving the performances their directions since these are not full theatrical productions, but rather just the readings of the scripts. Shaun Gant, the performance’s producer, says presenting works in the form of readings can be a refreshing and fun way to present the plays for the actors and actresses.

“A lot of it falls on the readers for them to paint the picture of the story,” Gant said.

But since there is no set or additional material to aid in the production of the plays, it can also leave some of the imaginative work up to the audience.

“It’s kind of fun because as the audience, you have your own interpretation of how it looks,” Gant said.

The Missoula-based nonprofit, Third Ear Productions, has been working with Zoola Writer’s group to help present these works. Gant has been a part of Third Ear Productions since its inception more than two decades ago.

Back in the early days of the production group, Gant says script readings were a big part of how they were presenting local playwrights to the community. At the time, the group was performing above The Union Club in small, intimate settings. Now, places like the Zootown Arts Community Center are changing the game for local theater, said Gant.

This production will also be followed by a “talk back,” where the audience has the opportunity to give feedback on the script and performances. It’s a helpful way for playwrights and performers to get a real time assessment of their works, said Gant. And it’s also a fun way for the audience to participate in the theatrical process.