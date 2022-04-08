35 Montana film projects get $1.5M in state grant funding

Thirty-five film productions will receive $1.5 million in funding to help them shoot on location in the state through the Big Sky Film Grant Program.

According to a news release sent this week by the state Department of Commerce, officials estimated that the films have “a total estimated production cost of $56 million and an estimated $26 million in Montana” spending for the awards, covering the fiscal year of 2022.

The productions have to shoot at least half of their principal photography in Montana to qualify, which helps fund Montana jobs.

According to Scott Osterman, the director of the commerce department, “over two-thirds of film-related jobs are high-paying trades jobs, and these incentives for filmmakers keep Montana competitive with other states and countries for these jobs. An added bonus is the exposure Montana receives, which benefits Montana tourism,” he said in the news release.

The grant program and film office are funded by the “bed tax,” or the 4% lodging facility use tax.

For full descriptions of the projects, go to bit.ly/big-sky-grants.

352 Pictures, $50,000, feature film, “Big Sky Highway.”

Add-A-Tudez Entertainment Co., $27,000, video game, “Burst!”

Auster Productions, $30,000, documentary, “Dan Bailey: So The River Reflects The Sky.”

Beasts Undiscovered LLC, $150,000, feature film, “Beasts Undiscovered.”

Boulder LLC, $50,000, short film, “Untamed.”

The Bozeman Art Museum, $10,000, documentary, “406 Masters on Film.”

Circus On The Run LLC, $125,000, feature film, “Circus On The Run.”

Comic Relief LLC, $50,000, feature film, “Comic Relief.”

Cuisine Movie LLC, $50,000, feature film, “Cuisine de la 'Pocalypse.”

Fabian Verdugo Productions, $50,000, feature film, “Somewhere in Montana.”

Firebrand Creative, $40,000, documentary, “The Visions of Chief Plenty Coups.”

Form & Pressure Films Inc., $55,000, feature film, “Clara Boone.”

Grizzly Creek Films, $70,000, documentary, “Mollie's Pack.”

Guttermuckers LLC, $65,000, feature film, “Guttermuckers.”

Kinovision Productions LLC, $10,000, short film, “Lone Mountain.”

Maaike Middleton, $20,000, documentary, “The Return of the Grizzly.”

Montana Outlaw Productions, $20,000, series, “Barbecue Heroes.”

MT Public Lands Council, $25,000, documentary, “Righteous for the Rangeland.”

MT Target Films, $30,000, webisode, “Blonde Instinct.”

Nathan Norby LLC, $40,000, documentary, “PITON: The Pat Callis Story.”

Rabbit Foot Entertainment, $55,000, documentary, “Ryan Zahn Goes Pro.”

Same Land Films LLC, $40,000, documentary, “Then They Came for Us (Triumph of Her Will).”

Selway Studios LLC, $20,000, feature film, “The Given Days.”

Small Axe Productions LLP, $17,000, series, “Life in the Land.”

Sojourn Productions, $10,000, short film, “Big Two-Hearted River.”

Spin Film LLC, $50,000, short film, “American Triage (P.L.U.).”

Story Street Films, $15,000, short film “Man Baby.”

Strange Town Productions, $6,000, post-production, short film, “Demon Girlz.”

TESB LLC, $40,000, post-production, feature film, “Thine Ears Shall Bleed.”

Thunderheart Media Inc., $50,000, documentary, “Bring Them Home.”

UTM Inc., $50,000, “The Quiet Miracle of a Normal Life.”

Valley Buffalo LLC, $60,000, feature film, “Butcher's Crossing.”

VisionHawk Films, $30,000, series, “Growing Up Grizzly.”

Watershed Films LLC, $50,000, feature film, “Treasure State.”

Yellowstone Film Ranch, $40,000, feature film, “The Caller Returns.”

