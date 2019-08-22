IF YOU GO

The Montana Repertory Theatre will present the premiere of Emily Feldman's "Go. Please. Go." at the Masquer Theatre in the University of Montana's PAR/TV Center.

Performance dates:

Previews: Tuesday-Wednesday, Aug. 27-28, at 7:30 p.m.

Opening night: Thursday, Aug. 29, at 7:30 p.m.

Evening performances: Friday-Saturday, Aug. 30-31; Wednesday-Saturday, Sept. 4-7, 7:30 p.m.

Matinee performances: Sunday, Sept. 1, and Saturday-Sunday, 7-8, at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $20 regular or $10 for children 12 and under. To purchase, go to montanarep.com.

Public talk: Feldman will talk about writing plays and the business of theater from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26 in the Masquer.