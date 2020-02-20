'A Doll's House, Part 2' picks up where Ibsen classic left off

A comedic drama, written as a "sequel" to a classic Ibsen play, is coming to the Zootown Arts Community Center only a few years after its award-winning Broadway run.

Director and playwright Roger Hedden saw "A Doll's House, Part 2," in his native New York several years ago, and thought it was a perfect fit for an independent production with two longtime collaborators, Salina Chatlain and Rick Martino.

Hnath's script picks up 15 years after Nora walked out on her former life in a famous ending. While it's literally a sequel to the 1870s play with a period setting, he employs contemporary language. It's also written as such that you don't need to have seen Ibsen's original work to appreciate it.

"You get to follow her journey," Hedden said. "She's a woman who did the ultimate sort of action to get out of being stuck in a role that she felt that she had been raised to do, and was just a role. And once she gets back, she comes back with a task she has to accomplish, and finds herself getting drawn into different roles."

Chatlain, who plays Nora and also saw the work on Broadway, said that balance is intriguing since "playing those roles is kind of her only recourse to get what she wants" even though she doesn't excel at any of them.