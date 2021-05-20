A Missoula teacher bares his politics in his portraits

The artist

Nielson, a Havre native, has been teaching art at Sentinel High School for 19 years, and seven at Big Sky before that. He went to college with plans of playing baseball and football, majoring in political science at Carleton College in Minnesota. That included a class with the late Paul Wellstone, a future U.S. senator and “fantastic political activist,” he said.

“I was a political science major until I had taken all of his classes, and then I had to take somebody else’s classes,” he said.

Nielson switched to art history. He admired sincerity in art, and happened to be in college when Marxism was coming up in class discussions about the art world and the money involved. It suited him, because “I could be dismissive and cynical and enjoy the art,” he said. On the one hand, he could admire van Gogh or abstract expressionists, but not have to fall into the cult of genius either.

“I thought I could be sincere. But that's why I became an artist. I thought I could be sincere, plus art should be as democratic as possible. And so for me to live up to my ideals, I had to make art,” he said.