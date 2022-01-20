A new Missoula theater group stages a play with contemporary resonances

A comedic drama about connection, technology and grief that was originally written in 2007 will be performed in new and unforeseen relevance.

MissCast Productions, a new theater company in Missoula, is producing “Dead Man’s Cell Phone,” by award-winning playwright Sarah Ruhl, at the Zootown Arts Community Center’s Show Room.

The set-up is the protagonist, Jean (Maisie Gospodarek), finds a cellphone in a diner. It turns out it belongs to a recently deceased customer, Gordon (Reid Reimers).

Re-reading the script during the pandemic, director and co-founder Jasmine Sherman felt it addressed the isolation of COVID, despite having premiered in 2007.

The story explores “the battle between technology and the real — things that exist only in a moment that are never going to be captured, and the things that can exist forever in the ones and zeroes that float through the air.”

As Jean’s mission progresses, it deals with “death and grief.” Importantly, too, it’s a dramatic comedy, not either/or. Ruhl, who is also a poet, writes dialogue that is “just a step away from realism,” she said, by turns insightful, unexpected, gorgeous or odd and hilarious.

To fellow co-founder Gospodarek, Jean is the “epitome” of someone who’s boxed themselves in, perhaps unintentionally, in so many ways. She makes a strange choice — taking a dead person’s phone — and then begins living vicariously. “Then, finally, she has to make the choice to live authentically for her, and I think that may be the most relatable thing.”

“Wouldn’t it be so nice if we could really examine ourselves before tragedy or something intense like that happens?” Gospodarek said.

A new company

Gospodarek and Sherman co-founded MissCast Productions last year, in the middle of the pandemic, as a way to make the job they wanted.

“Let's just create what we want to create if we're not getting the roles and opportunities that we want to within the community,” Sherman said.

Both have been involved in theater here, starting at the University of Montana. Sherman studied music and theater, Gospodarek had a less conventional path that included English, political science and vocal performance.

Gospodarek has performed with Missoula Community Theatre, the Rocky Horror Show Live!, and the Philipsburg Opera House Theatre’s summer-stock troupe. Sherman has acted with independent productions around town.

Both had “faced a lot of difficulties being able to create in this town,” Sherman said, so “we just decided, well, we’re going to make our own opportunity.”

Their mission statement is to “diversify the definition of theater and embrace artists of all shapes, sizes, gender and races, and to abolish the idea of typecasting in any way,” Sherman said.

That also includes people who use wheelchairs or are neurodivergent, Gospodarek said. They’d like to “redefine what it means to be an ingenue or a leading lady or what have you, and we think that doing it is the best way to get there.”

Sherman said that they also set a goal to pay their actors, “which we have luckily been so fortunate to be able to do for every show so far.”

Making theater during a pandemic

MissCast debuted last summer with “The Ladies Who Lead,” an original parody cabaret at the ZACC.

Sherman said that it was a blast, despite the limited audiences because of COVID, and “we just thought, you know what, let’s just keep doing this.” In short, “let’s stop asking for permission.”

To avoid pigeonholing, they shifted to a contemporary drama for this production, which entered the planning phases last summer.

Sherman, a longtime admirer of Ruhl’s, is directing for the first time.

Rehearsing during omicron hasn’t been without setbacks. The full cast is vaccinated, but someone tested positive weeks ago, and they had to pivot to virtual rehearsals, then test everyone again before resuming in-person work. The structure of the play is built around Jane’s interactions with individuals rather than ensemble work, which made smaller rehearsals achievable.

They’re using clear masks when people are on stage, and have scripted understudies in case they’re needed.

While it is a challenge, Sherman said it’s a marked difference from the pre-pandemic attitudes in theater, in which cast and crew were expected to work through sickness.

“At least, if nothing else, this has helped us to stop pushing people through sickness, and expecting the ‘show must go on’ mentality to reign,” she said. In fact, “if it has to slow down, or stop it, then it has to.”

The group is funding the play themselves, and said the ZACC’s model makes it realistic for them to take the risk.

Another key element was finding the right play — Ruhl’s script calls for a small cast and is written in such a way that the words and acting can carry it.

“Her writing in and of itself is so powerful, it means that we have the choice to be simple when it comes to sets and costumes and lighting,” Gospodarek said.

They’re aiming for a minimal and contemporary black-box presentation, which will foreground the performances and words, which are likely more accessible than people realize if they think modern theater is lofty and elevated.

“The people who are writing now are your peers, and they think about the things you think about and they're struggling with the same issues you are, and so it will connect to you and you might be surprised how it does,” Gospodarek said.

