A rental farce staged in a Missoula backyard

These tenants have gotten into a situation. It’s not funny, really, but they are. And so is the way they handle it.

Their apartment building, just off the Hip Strip, where some have lived for decades and others are renting on the cheap while in college, might be in jeopardy. They begin desperately hatching ridiculous schemes to save their home.

IF YOU GO “Rent or Die” runs Sept. 7-11, at 317 S. Third St. W. in the backyard. “Doors” open at 6 p.m. and the will start promptly at 6:30. Tickets are available at missoulabackyardtheater.org. They cost $20. Under the “pick what you pay” model, no-cost tickets are available. (The show is not appropriate for children, and includes adult language and themes.) Parking note: Street construction on Third might be complete by the time the show starts. However, people are encouraged to walk or bike regardless.

For this original farce, “Rent or Die,” the set is exactly what it is in real life: A classic brick fourplex on South Third Street West, the kind that dot the neighborhood and are coveted by renters. The playwrights made it especially for this space, and are staging it in the backyard.

Last summer, Ken Grinde and his friend and co-writer Jesse Brenneman began discussing a premise: if a landlord came to dinner, what would you do?

They thought it would tap into “feelings that a lot of people will have right now,” Grinde said, “which is someone having control over your life. And what do you do when you're in that power dynamic? And what ends are you driven to in that circumstance?”

It’s not a statement piece, he said, but a comedy in which "hilarity ensues" (along with some illegal action).

“We just send these people who I think are going through a relatable problem through a farcical world,” he said.

The story

The co-writers have known each other since high school in Kalispell. Even back then, they shared a weird sense of humor, Brenneman said. One would make a joke in class that no one else laughed at, except for the other.

Both moved away from Montana: Grinde to Los Angeles, where he worked in various creative pursuits; Brenneman to New York, where he worked in public radio.

Now back in Missoula, Brenneman is now a freelance podcast editor and musician.

Grinde works at the Roxy Theater, where he’s part of the Club Soda long-form improv group. He also happens to live in one of the apartments.

The two are aware that the housing issue is serious, but caution that their story is a farce, “a really old tradition,” Grinde said. The two have both dealt with housing insecurity before themselves, and hope that this story is cathartic, a way to “have fun with this familiar and tragic subject matter, but do something with it.”

“We never wrote this intending to address a political moment,” Grinde said. "It was very much that we were like, This is a totally relatable situation that has so much dramatic tension and comedic potential."

Brenneman thought that comedy was an appropriate vehicle, since “you’re not constrained by the rules of reality” and so characters’ actions are all out of proportion.

“They lie when they shouldn’t,” and “they have a plan that’s pretty harebrained but they do it anyway.”

The jokes move quickly, like they should be in a farce, with lines and references that are custom-tooled for locals. There’s strife about the growth of the city, more people moving in, the ubiquity of vacation rentals.

“The politics are in there, it’s all in there, but how do we make this the most fun, snappy time for people?” Brenneman said.

The set

They developed the script, with a full draft by Grinde and re-write from Brenneman, and held a staged reading in the backyard last summer. The wide age range of the tenants is in part a way to pay homage to the “old Missoula.”

The feedback was strong enough (even from some landlords) that they proceeded with a full production.

While the play could be staged elsewhere, their “set” is the sort they could never build, the two thought. It reminds Brenneman of a proscenium — the two upper-level apartments have balconies with a joint staircase, so the antics can be spread over multiple levels, not unlike a play they both love, the classic farce, “Noises Off.”

Their landlord, a private individual who owns the building outright, gave them approval and encouragement. Grinde’s fellow tenants did as well: Besides the courtesy, the script requires actors coming and going from the separate apartments.

Seen during a rehearsal, it was impossible to tell if things were added to make it “more Missoula” or if it was readymade — with the arrays of potted plants and a note-perfect string of prayer flags.

The aesthetic seems DIY — and is — but the cast are all professionals and all local save for one.

Many of them have performed in site-specific theater projects that the Montana Repertory Theatre produced in parked cars, hotel rooms and Willard Alternative School, and during the summer of 2020, a fire lookout on at the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula.

In order to not spoil anything for the purposes of a preview, let’s just say that most of them play renters. They are Maisie Gospodarek, Erin Agner, Linda Grinde, E.T. Varney, Ann Peacock, Hudson Therriault, Brenneman himself, and one of his friends, Will Forber, who came in from Texas just for the show.

During a rehearsal, Forber, in character, needed to exit through the back gate into the alley, boisterously talking on the phone.

When the scene closed and he came back in, he told me a passerby asked him if they were doing a play. The stranger was excited (“cool!”) and Forber gave him a link for a ticket.

Grinde and Brenneman were both thankful for their landlord, and their neighbors, for support. For his part, Grinde thought that in some ways, it's easier to pull off an unorthodox project than here than in larger cities.

“In a place like Missoula, there are more people who are down to try something, people who are willing to put their full energy into something and make it good, and just a little bit less cynicism perhaps, just builds into a really nice creative space,” he said.