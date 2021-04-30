A towering iron tree sculpture pays tribute to late Missoula resident

The trunk, whose surface emulates the organic curves of a live tree, has a heart “carved” into the trunk with an “H” and “J” for her parents.

While Harold had wanted her to go into the family business, she sought out her own route serving the performing arts community. Before he died, Beck said that he “came full circle and was like, 'OK, I don’t get what it is you do, but obviously it’s something good, so go forth.'”

The artist

Kimpell studied art at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design and the University of Montana.

His work is all around Missoula — in the ’90s, he made a rectangular abstract metal sculpture for a client’s front yard on East Spruce Street a block away from US Bank that still catches the eyes of passers-by. His metal handiwork is on view at Black Coffee Roasting, Drum Coffee, the Top Hat and more.

He also teaches local students in the art form.

“That’s a passion of mine, to try to keep it alive,” he said. Understanding metal work, you can learn “how to capture emotion” in a material that, while appearing so solid, can move easily if you know how.